PACCAR Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PACCAR by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.