Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) (LON:OMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.18

Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) (LON:OMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.18 and traded as high as $91.00. Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 131,337 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60. The company has a market capitalization of £113.78 million and a PE ratio of 69.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, insider Roger Parry purchased 27,777 shares of Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.30 ($32,661.75).

Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) Company Profile (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

