Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

