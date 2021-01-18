Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.84.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$15.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$55.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

