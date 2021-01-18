Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%.

ORGO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of ORGO opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $57,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 20,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 in the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

