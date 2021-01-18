Oppenheimer Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

CME opened at $191.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.89. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in CME Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

