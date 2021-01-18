OpenDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $3.19 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $3.30 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 218.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00516641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.43 or 0.04004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013015 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016619 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.