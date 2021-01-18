OLXA Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million (OLXA)

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. OLXA has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,563.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OLXA has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One OLXA coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

About OLXA

OLXA is a coin. OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,359,420,210 coins. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset . OLXA’s official website is www.olxacoin.com . OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OLXA Group intends to enhance the performance of transactions and applied application through the Ethereum smart contract, using enhanced ways in providing real applications and lifetime payments through the hashing algorithm for encryption/decryption to provide more secured transactions, lowering the transactions fees, and allowing users to fully depend on OLXA Coins to do their real business in a safe and secure manner. OLXA Users are able to use OLXA Coins to purchase products and services available on the OLXA Crypto E-Shop, OLXA Group is excited to announce the roadmap of manufacturing OLXA Special Technology Products such as Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and much more. “

OLXA Coin Trading

OLXA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

