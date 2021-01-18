Old National Bancorp (ONB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONB opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

