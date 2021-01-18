Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $3.08. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 12,959,941 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cim LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ocean Power Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.