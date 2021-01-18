Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

NYSE NMR opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

