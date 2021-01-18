Nexus Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.98 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $21.98 million and $112,108.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,477,997 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

