Newton Reaches Market Cap of $5.94 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Newton has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $246,812.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

