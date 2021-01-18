Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $313,200.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Randall Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00.

Shares of NEM opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Newmont by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.