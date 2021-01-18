New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.18.

NEWR opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,790,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 366,380 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,614,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

