New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 48,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Apple by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 113,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,824,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.