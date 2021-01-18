National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.54

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $200.54 and traded as high as $208.82. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 6,586 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.54. The firm has a market cap of $749.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

