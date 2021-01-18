National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.45

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $180.45 and traded as high as $269.80. National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) shares last traded at $264.20, with a volume of 1,728,043 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 180.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.39.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

