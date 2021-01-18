National Bank Financial Weighs in on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$102.17 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of C$75.91 and a 1 year high of C$115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.79 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.83, for a total value of C$50,775.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at C$108,771.59.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

