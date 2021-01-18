National Bank Financial Weighs in on (GRT.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded (GRT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th.

(GRT.TO) has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$87.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from (GRT.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

