Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) (CVE:NTS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) (CVE:NTS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.50. Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 45,943 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.70 million and a PE ratio of -19.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

