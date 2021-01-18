MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $81.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $937,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 389,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

