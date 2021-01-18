Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.78 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $95,124.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.58 or 0.00521327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.64 or 0.04031005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013048 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016610 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

