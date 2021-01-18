Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,185,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,106,000 after buying an additional 216,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,037,978 shares of company stock valued at $25,592,394.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.