Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $633,609.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,563. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

