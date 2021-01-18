Morgan Stanley Sells 53,607 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,607 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 106,267 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $319.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $185,568.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $7,709,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.