Morgan Stanley Sells 11,990 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prothena were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Prothena by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Prothena by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.