Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Santander raised Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

