Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Santander raised Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.99.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.