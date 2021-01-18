Morgan Stanley Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $41.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. 26,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.