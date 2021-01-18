Morgan Stanley Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,758.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

