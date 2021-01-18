Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $4,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

GABC opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $920.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

