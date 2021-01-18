Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alterity Therapeutics were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48.

Alterity Therapeutics Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

