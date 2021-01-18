Moffett Nathanson Boosts AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $48.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AMC Networks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.