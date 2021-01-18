Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

NYSE:MAA opened at $132.01 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.