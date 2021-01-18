Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,662,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 784,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $159,552,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.65. 1,732,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

