MicroMoney Achieves Market Capitalization of $167,417.19 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 84.5% higher against the US dollar. One MicroMoney token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. MicroMoney has a market cap of $167,417.19 and approximately $89,909.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney is a token. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 tokens. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

