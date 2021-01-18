Michael Danson Sells 1,000,000 Shares of GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) Stock

GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) insider Michael Danson sold 1,000,000 shares of GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £11,000,000 ($14,371,570.42).

DATA stock opened at GBX 1,235 ($16.14) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,375.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,506.02. GlobalData Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 830 ($10.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43.

GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides proprietary data, analytics, and insights services in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, and travel and tourism industries.

