Michael Danson Sells 1,000,000 Shares of GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) Stock

GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) insider Michael Danson sold 1,000,000 shares of GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £11,000,000 ($14,371,570.42).
DATA stock opened at GBX 1,235 ($16.14) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,375.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,506.02. GlobalData Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 830 ($10.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43.
GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) Company Profile
