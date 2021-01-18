MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MCR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,602. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

