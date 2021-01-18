MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of MCR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,602. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.