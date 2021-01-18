Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $846.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,433,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 561.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $14.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,218.44. The company had a trading volume of 89,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,022.84. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,250.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

