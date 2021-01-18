MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $48.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,824 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in MetLife by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after buying an additional 172,093 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $51.14. 4,568,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,207. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

