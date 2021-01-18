Meta (MTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.35 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Meta has traded 83.5% higher against the dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $35.35 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00006674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00047293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00127476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066516 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00250754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00067938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,359.43 or 0.95803988 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,770,405 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

