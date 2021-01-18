Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,353 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000.

MSB stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

