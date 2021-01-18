MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.98.

MEG stock opened at C$4.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.56.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

