MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.98.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$4.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.56. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

