Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report sales of $246.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.40 million to $254.00 million. Medpace posted sales of $229.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $910.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.60 million to $915.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $4,997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $141.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average is $121.79. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

