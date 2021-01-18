Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $385.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

