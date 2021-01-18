M Partners Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) – Stock analysts at M Partners reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. M Partners analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

TSE:ANX opened at C$0.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$88.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.56. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.78.

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$12.70 million for the quarter.

About Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

