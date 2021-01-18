Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.43

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and traded as high as $31.80. Lundin Energy shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 342 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

About Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

