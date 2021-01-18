LunchMoney (LMY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,183.74

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 60.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One LunchMoney token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $115,183.74 and approximately $1,488.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 62% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00049572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066982 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00255749 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.16 or 1.08264245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00068443 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,383,396 tokens. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

LunchMoney Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars.

