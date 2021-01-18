Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $426,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CFFN opened at $13.22 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

